Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Targets Key Issues in Parliament's Budget Session

During the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, the INDIA bloc plans to collectively address issues ranging from unemployment to the politicization of the Kumbh Mela. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticized the presence of VIPs at the religious event, emphasizing its impact on the common man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:13 IST
INDIA Bloc Targets Key Issues in Parliament's Budget Session
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The INDIA Bloc is gearing up to prominently feature a range of pressing issues in the Budget session of Parliament, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari announced Thursday. Emerging from an all-party meeting, Tiwari pointed out the unwelcome VIP dynamics at the Maha Kumbh and their impact on ordinary citizens.

Tiwari underscored his party's commitment to highlighting unemployment and the plight of farmers, promising to bring these issues to the forefront during the session. Convened by the government, Thursday's meeting aimed to discuss legislative intents and gather feedback from all political parties.

In attendance were key political figures, including BJP president J P Nadda, Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh, and TMC representatives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the session, which precedes the Union Budget presentation scheduled for February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025