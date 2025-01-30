INDIA Bloc Targets Key Issues in Parliament's Budget Session

The INDIA Bloc is gearing up to prominently feature a range of pressing issues in the Budget session of Parliament, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari announced Thursday. Emerging from an all-party meeting, Tiwari pointed out the unwelcome VIP dynamics at the Maha Kumbh and their impact on ordinary citizens.

Tiwari underscored his party's commitment to highlighting unemployment and the plight of farmers, promising to bring these issues to the forefront during the session. Convened by the government, Thursday's meeting aimed to discuss legislative intents and gather feedback from all political parties.

In attendance were key political figures, including BJP president J P Nadda, Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh, and TMC representatives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the session, which precedes the Union Budget presentation scheduled for February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)