France's Budget Battle: A Political Showdown Looms

A key meeting among French lawmakers is set to determine the final text of a delayed 2025 budget bill crucial for restoring investor confidence and ensuring the government's survival. The panel, consisting of seven senators and seven members of parliament, convenes at 0830 GMT before the text proceeds to the lower house on Monday.

Though the left-wing lacks a majority to block a compromise, they could tip the balance against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in the lower house, where a no-confidence vote could arise next week. Eric Coquerel of the hard-left LFI party states that given the power balance, a deal is likely, but the real clash looms in the National Assembly.

With potential Socialist support for no-confidence, the government may resort to constitutional powers to bypass lawmakers, risking opposition ire. Prime Minister Bayrou remains vulnerable to political maneuvers, especially if the Socialists align with Marine Le Pen's far-right forces.

