BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Race Amid Controversies, Corruption Allegations
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed in the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections, securing 19 votes against the 17 votes from the AAP-Congress alliance. BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla won, influenced partially by an FIR against former mayor and AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar for alleged corruption activities involving his brother-in-law.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched a significant victory in the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections, amassing 19 votes to defeat the 17 votes garnered by the AAP-Congress alliance. Harpreet Kaur Babla of the BJP emerged victorious against Prem Lata from the Aam Aadmi Party.
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, composed of 35 councillors and one Member of Parliament, requires a minimum of 19 votes to claim a majority. This year's mayoral election, commencing around 11 am, saw an unexpected twist as three councillors from the AAP-Congress camp opted to cross-vote, effectively tilting the results in BJP's favor.
Adding to the election-day drama was the lodging of an FIR against ex-mayor and AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, along with his brother-in-law Rahul Chanalia, over allegations of corruption linked to the recruitment of sanitation workers. Accuser Ravi Birla asserted that bribes were exchanged for job promises that never materialized, offering digital proofs to back his claims.
The Chandigarh Police's rapid response in registering an FIR within a day intensified the pre-election tension, further complicating Kuldeep Kumar's political standing. Meanwhile, a historical judicial decision dated February 20, 2024, by the Supreme Court, overturned past election results due to alleged ballot tampering by Returning Officer Anil Masih, awarding Kuldeep Kumar a retrospective win. Nevertheless, this current victory marks a strategic win for the BJP amidst a challenging electoral backdrop.
