Left Menu

BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Race Amid Controversies, Corruption Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed in the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections, securing 19 votes against the 17 votes from the AAP-Congress alliance. BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla won, influenced partially by an FIR against former mayor and AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar for alleged corruption activities involving his brother-in-law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:12 IST
BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayoral Race Amid Controversies, Corruption Allegations
BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla elected as the new Mayor of Chandigarh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched a significant victory in the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections, amassing 19 votes to defeat the 17 votes garnered by the AAP-Congress alliance. Harpreet Kaur Babla of the BJP emerged victorious against Prem Lata from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, composed of 35 councillors and one Member of Parliament, requires a minimum of 19 votes to claim a majority. This year's mayoral election, commencing around 11 am, saw an unexpected twist as three councillors from the AAP-Congress camp opted to cross-vote, effectively tilting the results in BJP's favor.

Adding to the election-day drama was the lodging of an FIR against ex-mayor and AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, along with his brother-in-law Rahul Chanalia, over allegations of corruption linked to the recruitment of sanitation workers. Accuser Ravi Birla asserted that bribes were exchanged for job promises that never materialized, offering digital proofs to back his claims.

The Chandigarh Police's rapid response in registering an FIR within a day intensified the pre-election tension, further complicating Kuldeep Kumar's political standing. Meanwhile, a historical judicial decision dated February 20, 2024, by the Supreme Court, overturned past election results due to alleged ballot tampering by Returning Officer Anil Masih, awarding Kuldeep Kumar a retrospective win. Nevertheless, this current victory marks a strategic win for the BJP amidst a challenging electoral backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025