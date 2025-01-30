Bogus Bills Scandal: Maharashtra's Misallocated Millions

The controversy surrounding Maharashtra's financial dealings has intensified, as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused former Beed guardian minister Dhananjay Munde of overseeing the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 73.36 crore through bogus bills.

Dhas raised the issue with current Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who instructed him to file a written complaint with supporting evidence, which Dhas has complied with.

The scandal unfolds amidst the political pressure on Munde, further fueled by his alleged involvement in a murder case, prompting the Opposition to call for his resignation.

