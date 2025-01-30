Left Menu

Bogus Bills Scandal: Maharashtra's Misallocated Millions

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has alleged fraudulent withdrawal of funds using bogus bills during Dhananjay Munde's tenure as Beed guardian minister. Dhas has raised concerns with Ajit Pawar, demanding investigation, as the controversy over misallocation of Rs 73.36 crore intensifies, leading to political turmoil in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:51 IST
Bogus Bills Scandal: Maharashtra's Misallocated Millions
Ajit Pawar Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Maharashtra's financial dealings has intensified, as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused former Beed guardian minister Dhananjay Munde of overseeing the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 73.36 crore through bogus bills.

Dhas raised the issue with current Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who instructed him to file a written complaint with supporting evidence, which Dhas has complied with.

The scandal unfolds amidst the political pressure on Munde, further fueled by his alleged involvement in a murder case, prompting the Opposition to call for his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025