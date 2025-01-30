Bogus Bills Scandal: Maharashtra's Misallocated Millions
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has alleged fraudulent withdrawal of funds using bogus bills during Dhananjay Munde's tenure as Beed guardian minister. Dhas has raised concerns with Ajit Pawar, demanding investigation, as the controversy over misallocation of Rs 73.36 crore intensifies, leading to political turmoil in Maharashtra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding Maharashtra's financial dealings has intensified, as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused former Beed guardian minister Dhananjay Munde of overseeing the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 73.36 crore through bogus bills.
Dhas raised the issue with current Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who instructed him to file a written complaint with supporting evidence, which Dhas has complied with.
The scandal unfolds amidst the political pressure on Munde, further fueled by his alleged involvement in a murder case, prompting the Opposition to call for his resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLA
- Suresh Dhas
- Maharashtra
- Ajit Pawar
- Dhananjay Munde
- Bogus Bills
- Scandal
- Corruption
- Funds
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra guardian ministers announced; deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets responsibility of Beed district along with Pune.
NCP's Dhananjay Munde, under fire over Beed sarpanch murder case, does not find place in list of Maharashtra guardian ministers.
Political Turmoil: Dhananjay Munde at the NCP Conclave
NCP's New Path: Unity Under Ajit Pawar's Leadership
Dhananjay Munde's Arjuna Stance Amid Political Storm