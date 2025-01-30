Garbage Protest: Swati Maliwal's Bold Stance Against Kejriwal
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal protested by dumping garbage outside former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to highlight sanitation issues in Vikaspuri. Detained by police, Maliwal accused Kejriwal of ignoring Vikaspuri's waste crisis. Tensions were amplified due to her past conflict with Kejriwal.
Updated: 30-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:30 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was detained on Thursday following a dramatic protest outside former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where she dumped heaps of garbage.
Supported by scores of women, Maliwal's protest drew attention to the sanitation woes in Vikaspuri, accusing Kejriwal of overlooking the issue. Her actions, however, led to heightened security measures at Kejriwal's residence.
This incident brings to fore Maliwal's ongoing conflict with Kejriwal, stemming from an alleged incident last year, which remains under judicial review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
