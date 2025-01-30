Human Rights Funding Crisis: UN's Urgent Plea for Support

The United Nations human rights chief has urgently appealed for $500 million in funding for 2025 to combat human rights abuses, from Syria to Sudan. Highlighting the life-and-death stakes, the appeal addresses chronic funding shortages, potentially worsened by U.S. foreign aid cuts under then-President Donald Trump.

The U.N.'s Human Rights Office faces significant challenges, with member states' fees contributing only a small portion of the necessary funds. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized the importance of meeting the 2025 funding targets to prevent continued illegal detentions and discrimination.

Western countries, led by the United States, currently provide substantial support, yet last year the office received only half of its sought-after $500 million. Achieving the full funding target is essential to ensure vital human rights protections and investigations continue worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)