Norway's Coalition Rift: Centre Party's Exit Over EU Policies

The Centre Party in Norway is set to resign from the government due to disagreements with the Labour Party over EU energy policies. Holding key cabinet positions, their exit may result in Labour governing in minority until the next elections. Norway prioritizes EU relations amidst global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:49 IST
The Centre Party in Norway is poised to resign from the governing coalition on Thursday. This decision stems from conflicts with Labour over adopting EU energy policies, as reported by NRK and VG.

Since 2021, the Centre Party has held eight significant cabinet seats, including finance, defence, and justice ministries, while the Labour Party controls the other 12 positions in the 20-person cabinet.

If the Centre Party officially exits, Labour may lead a minority government until the upcoming elections in September, emphasizing the need for amicable EU relations amid potential trade disputes with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

