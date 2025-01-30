Left Menu

Election Commission Uncovers Major AAP Scandal

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Election Commission officials searched Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Delhi residence, following the seizure of a car by Delhi Police loaded with liquor, cash, and AAP election materials. The incident raises questions about the use of government vehicles for political purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heated political controversy erupted after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Election Commission officials conducted a search at the Kapurthala House residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi.

The action unfolded just a day after Delhi Police seized a private vehicle bearing a 'Punjab government' sticker, finding it loaded with liquor, cash, and election materials linked to the AAP.

This development has sparked debate and scrutiny regarding the proper use of government resources, as the vehicle registration was linked to the Punjab state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

