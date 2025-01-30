Election Commission Uncovers Major AAP Scandal

A heated political controversy erupted after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Election Commission officials conducted a search at the Kapurthala House residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi.

The action unfolded just a day after Delhi Police seized a private vehicle bearing a 'Punjab government' sticker, finding it loaded with liquor, cash, and election materials linked to the AAP.

This development has sparked debate and scrutiny regarding the proper use of government resources, as the vehicle registration was linked to the Punjab state.

(With inputs from agencies.)