BJP Secures Mayoral Victory Amidst Cross-Voting Allegations in Chandigarh
The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral election with Harpreet Kaur Babla as mayor, defeating AAP-Congress candidate Prem Lata. Despite holding majority votes, the AAP-Congress alliance faced unexpected cross-voting. BJP's victory emphasizes the public's preference for their leadership amidst accusations of ballot tampering and political tensions.
The high-stakes Chandigarh mayoral election saw BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla emerge victorious, defeating AAP nominee Prem Lata with 19 votes to 17. Despite the AAP-Congress coalition having a majority, cross-voting played a significant role in the poll's outcome.
The BJP secured the mayoral post, pointing to a considerable shift in political dynamics within the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. This outcome was celebrated by BJP leaders and highlighted by allegations of an "unholy alliance" between AAP and Congress.
The victory underscores the BJP's stronghold, while Congress and AAP face scrutiny over their failed strategies and cross-voting issues. The electoral process was observed under tight security following past controversies in Chandigarh's political scene.
