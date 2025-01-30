Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Unyielding Stand Against Political Deceit

Rahul Gandhi launches a fierce critique against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, comparing him to Narendra Modi but branding him more cunning. In a public meeting, Gandhi vows no compromise with the BJP and condemns Kejriwal's past promises on Yamuna water quality. He emphasizes Congress's commitment to protecting the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique aimed at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Rahul Gandhi on Thursday equated Kejriwal's tactful lies to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in the Badli constituency as elections approach, Gandhi underlined a no-compromise stance against BJP policies.

Gandhi highlighted Kejriwal's five-year-old assertion about purifying Yamuna's water as emblematic of broken promises. Addressing conglomerations, he underscored Congress's ideological battle against BJP's divisive tactics. Gandhi awarded credit to Congress-led initiatives that he declared faithful to delivering electoral pledges.

This confrontation occurs amid a backdrop of accusations regarding corruption and the dilution of India's founding values. Gandhi ardently accused Modi and Kejriwal of promulgating deceit, suggesting an endgame of weakened unity, further exploited by wealthy industrialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

