Rahul Gandhi's Unyielding Stand Against Political Deceit

In a vehement critique aimed at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Rahul Gandhi on Thursday equated Kejriwal's tactful lies to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in the Badli constituency as elections approach, Gandhi underlined a no-compromise stance against BJP policies.

Gandhi highlighted Kejriwal's five-year-old assertion about purifying Yamuna's water as emblematic of broken promises. Addressing conglomerations, he underscored Congress's ideological battle against BJP's divisive tactics. Gandhi awarded credit to Congress-led initiatives that he declared faithful to delivering electoral pledges.

This confrontation occurs amid a backdrop of accusations regarding corruption and the dilution of India's founding values. Gandhi ardently accused Modi and Kejriwal of promulgating deceit, suggesting an endgame of weakened unity, further exploited by wealthy industrialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)