Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Election Malpractice Amid Raids

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, has accused BJP of distributing items like money and gold chains ahead of Delhi's assembly elections. He criticized the raid on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence, alleging BJP influences police and Election Commission actions in their favor, stifling democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:59 IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. Speaking at a roadshow in Kirari, Kejriwal accused the BJP of distributing money and gifts, including sarees and gold chains, while the authorities conduct raids on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence.

Kejriwal's allegations come amid heightened political tension as the Election Commission and Delhi Police allegedly ignore the BJP's actions. Kejriwal condemned what he termed the 'open hooliganism' of the BJP, asserting that democracy is being stifled by these actions. He claimed the BJP's hold over governmental mechanisms is turning India's political system into their personal domain.

Support for Kejriwal came from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who suggested the BJP was unnerved by AAP's positive politics, resorting to raids to distract and disrupt. Despite the Election Commission denying conducting any raids, Kejriwal reiterated Mann's house was targeted, alleging an attempt to defame Punjabis and criticizing the commission's perceived double standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

