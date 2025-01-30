Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Rally: BJP Push for Power in Delhi

Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister, addressed a rally urging voters to link the BJP government at the Centre with Delhi. Criticizing the AAP's stance on women and Dalits, he called for a BJP Chief Minister in Delhi. Thakur highlighted Narendra Modi's efforts towards the welfare of the marginalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:07 IST
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister, recently addressed a rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, urging voters to align the BJP at both the Centre and state level. He emphasized that as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Delhi too should have a BJP Chief Minister.

During the gathering in Mustafabad, Thakur criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of anti-women and anti-Dalit sentiments. Alongside Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he condemned the AAP government for perceived wrongdoings, urging a regime change to ensure better governance.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, he stressed on welfare programs that benefited millions from free medical treatment to cooking gas cylinders, calling Modi the 'messiah of the poor'. Thakur emphasized the need to connect these welfare initiatives to Delhi by electing a BJP government in the upcoming February 5 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

