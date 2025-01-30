Political Alliances and the Wedding Connection
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut regarding a possible BJP-Sena reunion. Raut's remarks followed a light-hearted exchange at a wedding reception, but Fadnavis insisted such interactions are not indicative of political alliances.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a ripple when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's assertion that BJP members yearn for a rekindled alliance with Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray.
Casual conversations at social events should not be mistaken for political scheming, Fadnavis warned in response to Raut's comments, which emerged after a jovial exchange between BJP's Chandrakant Patil and Sena's Milind Narvekar at a recent wedding reception.
Fadnavis, reiterating the significance of real political dialogue, dismissed any speculations suggesting a BJP-Sena reunion. The former allies have had a complex history, splitting after the 2019 state elections and subsequently forming different political alignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manish Sisodia Focuses on Delhi's Education Amidst Political Alliance Tensions
Political Alliances in Turmoil: Samajwadi Party's Shift Creates Rifts
Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of Election Tactics Over Bangladeshi Influx
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus
Sanjay Raut Urges Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray