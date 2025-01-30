Left Menu

Political Alliances and the Wedding Connection

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut regarding a possible BJP-Sena reunion. Raut's remarks followed a light-hearted exchange at a wedding reception, but Fadnavis insisted such interactions are not indicative of political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:14 IST
Political Alliances and the Wedding Connection
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a ripple when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's assertion that BJP members yearn for a rekindled alliance with Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Casual conversations at social events should not be mistaken for political scheming, Fadnavis warned in response to Raut's comments, which emerged after a jovial exchange between BJP's Chandrakant Patil and Sena's Milind Narvekar at a recent wedding reception.

Fadnavis, reiterating the significance of real political dialogue, dismissed any speculations suggesting a BJP-Sena reunion. The former allies have had a complex history, splitting after the 2019 state elections and subsequently forming different political alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

