Political Alliances and the Wedding Connection

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a ripple when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's assertion that BJP members yearn for a rekindled alliance with Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Casual conversations at social events should not be mistaken for political scheming, Fadnavis warned in response to Raut's comments, which emerged after a jovial exchange between BJP's Chandrakant Patil and Sena's Milind Narvekar at a recent wedding reception.

Fadnavis, reiterating the significance of real political dialogue, dismissed any speculations suggesting a BJP-Sena reunion. The former allies have had a complex history, splitting after the 2019 state elections and subsequently forming different political alignments.

