Sanjay Raut Defends Comedian Kunal Kamra Amidst Controversy

In a strong statement supporting freedom of expression, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amidst ongoing legal troubles. Raut questioned the motivations behind the targeting of Kamra, noting that the comedian has not committed any severe crime such as murder or treason.

Raut expressed his commitment to upholding the law, emphasizing that he and others like him must protect the principles of legality and free speech even if certain authorities might not. His comments come after Kamra missed his third police summons regarding a case where he allegedly criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a 'traitor' remark.

Kamra's absence at the summons marks his third no-show, raising questions about the comedian's legal standing and the extent of permissible expression within India's democratic framework. The situation underscores ongoing tensions between comedy, politics, and censorship in India.

