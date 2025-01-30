Tulsi Gabbard's Contentious Senate Hearing: Intelligence Nominee Under Scrutiny

In a high-stakes Senate hearing, Tulsi Gabbard, tapped by former President Donald Trump for director of national intelligence, confronts a maelstrom of scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. The hearing comes amidst concerns over her limited intelligence experience and perceived sympathies towards Russia and Syria.

Senator Tom Cotton, leading the Republican support, is confident in Gabbard's nomination, yet the decision is fraught with uncertainty. The Senate Intelligence Committee, consisting of nine Republicans and eight Democrats, could see one Republican dissent skew the balance, necessitating a full Senate vote without committee endorsement.

Key points of contention are Gabbard's previous opposition to surveillance laws and her past association with controversial figures like Edward Snowden. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden seeks to probe her evolving stances on these critical privacy issues as well as recent cyber espionage threats like 'Salt Typhoon' allegedly backed by China.

