Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard's Contentious Senate Hearing: Intelligence Nominee Under Scrutiny

Tulsi Gabbard, a former U.S. Representative nominated by Donald Trump for director of national intelligence, faces a challenging Senate hearing. Both parties question her limited intelligence experience and past pro-Russia and anti-surveillance stances. Her confirmation could be complicated by partisan divides and concerns over privacy and espionage laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST
Tulsi Gabbard's Contentious Senate Hearing: Intelligence Nominee Under Scrutiny
Tulsi Gabbard

In a high-stakes Senate hearing, Tulsi Gabbard, tapped by former President Donald Trump for director of national intelligence, confronts a maelstrom of scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. The hearing comes amidst concerns over her limited intelligence experience and perceived sympathies towards Russia and Syria.

Senator Tom Cotton, leading the Republican support, is confident in Gabbard's nomination, yet the decision is fraught with uncertainty. The Senate Intelligence Committee, consisting of nine Republicans and eight Democrats, could see one Republican dissent skew the balance, necessitating a full Senate vote without committee endorsement.

Key points of contention are Gabbard's previous opposition to surveillance laws and her past association with controversial figures like Edward Snowden. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden seeks to probe her evolving stances on these critical privacy issues as well as recent cyber espionage threats like 'Salt Typhoon' allegedly backed by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025