Tragedy and Resilience: Ukraine Faces Nighttime Assault

A Russian drone attack on an apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, killed six and injured nine. As the conflict continues, Ukrainian civilians face severe hardships. President Zelenskyy condemns the attack, highlighting civilian losses and ongoing Russian aggression. Officials report escalation in drone capabilities and continued fierce battles in Donetsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A nighttime attack by a Russian drone on a northeastern Ukrainian apartment building has resulted in the deaths of at least six people, with nine others wounded, according to local officials. The attack on the city of Sumy, which occurred shortly after 1 a.m., targeted an area with civilians, including children, leading to a tragic toll of lost lives and injuries.

The destruction caused by the Shahed drone, known for its capacity to carry significant payloads of explosives, left a gaping hole in the residential building. Rescue operations managed to save four people from the rubble. The grim outcome has prompted the Sumy regional administration to declare two days of mourning in honor of the victims.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the incident as a heinous act of violence by Russia, amidst a conflict that has claimed over 10,000 civilian lives. As battles gain intensity, especially in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials warn of the increasing threat posed by Russian tactics involving drone and artillery attacks, urging civilians in danger zones to evacuate for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

