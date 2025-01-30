Left Menu

Delhi Elections: Atishi Alleges Code Violation, Calls for Increased Security

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has raised concerns over alleged Model Code of Conduct violations in Kalkaji Assembly. Atishi accuses that money and liquor are being distributed, demanding increased security and patrols. The issue intensifies as the assembly elections approach, with AAP, BJP, and Congress making charges against each other.

Delhi CM and AAP candidate Atishi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party, has alleged serious violations of the Model Code of Conduct within the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. In a letter to the Returning Officer, Atishi claims that money and liquor are being distributed illegally in camp areas, urging increased security and round-the-clock patrolling.

Atishi specifically mentioned Nehru Camp, Navjeevan Camp, and Transit Camp A&B, among others, as hotspots for such activities. She also cited instances of violence, including a late-night attack on January 27, where a local resident was allegedly intimidated by assailants carrying weapons.

Further incidents were reported, including a brutal assault on a Navjeevan Camp resident and his aunt the following morning. In response, Atishi has called for more paramilitary forces in these slum clusters to ensure voter safety as Delhi's elections draw near. The letter was also addressed to local police and election authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

