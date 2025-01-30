Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Behind AAP in Delhi Showdown

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav made a fervent appeal to Delhi voters to back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city's polls, insisting that all votes should be directed towards defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav, joined by AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasized the importance of preserving AAP's effective schemes in sectors such as education and healthcare.

Highlighting the achievements of the AAP government, Yadav noted, "The support I am seeing for Kejriwal is unprecedented. Kejriwal is going to win, and it's possible the BJP will lose all seats." He warned that a BJP win could dismantle beneficial programs, urging voters to avoid being swayed by BJP propaganda.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused both BJP and Congress of colluding to challenge AAP's governance in Delhi. He urged the electorate to prevent this by ensuring their votes went to AAP, prophesizing dire consequences if the BJP came to power. The former chief minister boasted about the cost-saving initiatives under AAP, warning, "If you press the wrong button, your electricity will be cut, and you will start getting bills of thousands of rupees."

(With inputs from agencies.)