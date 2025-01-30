Ortega's Controversial Constitutional Power Play

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has successfully secured approval for constitutional reforms that extend his influence over various government sectors. The reforms passed with a unanimous vote on Thursday, as Ortega's control becomes more entrenched.

Supporters claim the changes reinforce a nearly 50-year-old revolution, highlighting a legacy of transformative governance. They argue that these reforms are necessary for furthering the nation's socio-political objectives.

Critics, however, view the reforms as a blatant power grab by an increasingly dictatorial regime. They warn that Ortega's actions undermine democratic principles and strengthen familial authoritarian rule in Nicaragua.

(With inputs from agencies.)