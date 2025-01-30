Controversial Nomination: Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by President Donald Trump as director of national intelligence, faced scrutiny for past remarks on Russia and Syria during a confirmation hearing Thursday. Her shifting views on privacy and surveillance programs were also questioned, adding to the bipartisan skepticism regarding her capabilities for the intelligence role.

Gabbard, 43, and a former Democrat, caused national security concerns with her nomination due to her limited intelligence experience. Despite Republican Senator Tom Cotton's support for her confirmation, the committee remains divided, potentially affecting Gabbard's chances of gaining the necessary backing.

The committee queried Gabbard on her perceived sympathies with Russia in the Ukraine conflict and her 2017 meeting with Bashar al-Assad. Gabbard defended her past comments and emphasized the need for unconventional thinking in Washington, though her views on Snowden's charges further complicated her nomination process.

