Fadnavis Accuses Kejriwal of 'Marathon of Lies' as Delhi Elections Heat Up

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating a 'marathon of lies' and engaging in significant corruption. As Delhi prepares for its assembly elections, Fadnavis campaigned for BJP, exuding confidence in a shift in power. Tensions rise among AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he is spearheading a 'marathon of lies' and is entwined in largescale corruption. Fadnavis, speaking at a public rally in Delhi's Balbir Nagar, criticized Kejriwal's promises ahead of the assembly elections.

Drawing a sarcastic comparison, Fadnavis narrated a story of a man's journey to heaven, humorously implying that Kejriwal's speeches are filled with falsehoods. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would oust AAP in the elections and accused the incumbent government of deception and dishonesty.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh, Fadnavis voiced optimism that Delhi voters, particularly women, would facilitate a governmental change, bringing the BJP to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also condemned Kejriwal for sidelining activist Anna Hazare to further his political ambitions.

As Delhi's political climate heats up with the assembly elections slated for February 5, allegations fly between AAP, BJP, and Congress. Previously dominant Congress hopes for a comeback, while AAP, which swept the 2020 elections with 62 of 70 seats, faces fierce competition.

The election outcome, with counting set for February 8, remains unpredictable as parties vie for dominance in India's capital.

