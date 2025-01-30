The Modi Decade: A New Chapter in India's History
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long leadership in launching the book 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade'. Shah highlighted Modi's reforms, India's cultural diversity, and global leadership. He believes Modi's tenure marked a historical era, envisioning India as a developed nation by 2047.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the launch of 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade', applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past ten years. Shah emphasized that when India's history is documented, Modi's era will be highlighted for its transformative impact.
Criticizing proponents of a separate southern nation, Shah insisted that further divisions are unnecessary. He noted India's evolution during Modi's administration, particularly as it achieved a stable government and adopted comprehensive reforms across sectors, focusing on growth and global leadership.
Highlighting India's management of the Covid-19 pandemic and advances in technology and vaccination, Shah affirmed Modi's global recognition and set the ambitious goal for India to be a developed nation by 2047, driven by the aspirations of 130 crore Indians.
