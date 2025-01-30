Pressure Mounts on Naidu: Demand for Special Category Status Intensifies

YS Sharmila, the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, issued a strong demand on Thursday for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to retract his support for the Central government. The ultimatum comes in the context of the state's pursuit of Special Category Status (SCS), which Sharmila insists is critical for Andhra Pradesh's future.

In an open letter addressed to Naidu, Sharmila expressed her concerns about the chief minister's hesitance to demand SCS for the southern state. Highlighting the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's power dynamics, Sharmila urged Naidu's TDP-led NDA MPs to vocally advocate for SCS in the Parliament's upcoming Budget session.

Sharmila emphasized that SCS represents a vital economic opportunity for Andhra Pradesh, potentially unlocking significant funds and benefits, including company attractions, industry subsidies, and excise duty waivers. She warned that international engagements, like the Davos meetings, are futile if the central promises of bifurcation remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)