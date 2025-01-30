FAA Leadership Transition Amidst Aviation Safety Concerns

The U.S. aviation sector faces turbulence as Donald Trump announces a new acting head for the Federal Aviation Administration. This follows a recent aviation incident near the capital involving both commercial and military aircraft.

Chris Rocheleau, a seasoned veteran in aviation operations, is stepping in amid challenges, notably staffing shortages. Legislative sources have confirmed the FAA's leadership shake-up, yet a permanent administrator is yet to be named.

Meanwhile, Trump has pointed fingers at past diversity policies for hindering performance, aging infrastructure, and an overstretched controller workforce aggravating issues once again in major hubs like New York City.

(With inputs from agencies.)