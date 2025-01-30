Shiv Sena Averts Vote Split in Delhi by Supporting BJP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has disclosed that several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs reached out to the Shiv Sena for potential collaboration in the Delhi elections. However, in a strategic move to avoid splitting votes, the Shiv Sena has instead opted to fully support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shinde confirmed plans to mobilize support for BJP candidates in the national capital, reinforcing the alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena as like-minded parties. This decision aims to consolidate votes, warding off any advantage to rival parties in the upcoming elections.

Additionally, Shiv Sena looks to grow its political presence beyond Maharashtra, currently holding three seats in Rajasthan. The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 5, with the outcomes to be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)