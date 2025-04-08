Left Menu

NBCC and RailTel Forge Strategic Alliance for Data Centre Projects

State-owned NBCC and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd have formed a partnership focusing on data centre developments. The collaboration involves a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for concept-to-commissioning projects over five years, leveraging the strengths of both companies for enhanced service delivery and client acquisition.

State-owned NBCC has inked a significant pact with RailTel Corporation of India to spearhead the development of data centre projects in India and abroad. This strategic alliance is set to last five years, focusing on enhancing service delivery and client acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC will take charge of Project Management Consultancy services, overseeing the construction of data centre buildings and associated civil or passive infrastructure. Meanwhile, RailTel will handle the planning, designing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and operational management of IT-related infrastructure.

This collaboration is designed to merge the core strengths of NBCC and RailTel. By complementing each other's capabilities, the entities aim for a long-term, sustainable boost in operational efficiency and comprehensive service offerings.

