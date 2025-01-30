Samrat Chaudhary Campaigns for Delhi Transformation

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took to the campaign trail on Thursday, delivering speeches at public meetings in Malviya Nagar and Sangam Vihar Assembly constituencies. His visit comes just days ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls, where his mission was clear: rally support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is fielding Chandan Kumar Chaudhary and Satish Upadhyay as candidates from Sangam Vihar and Malviya Nagar, respectively. Chaudhary took the opportunity to criticize the decade-long governance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the region, advocating instead for a BJP-led administration that promises transformative development for the national capital.

Highlighting Bihar's development under the BJP-JDU alliance, Chaudhary stressed the need for a 'double-engine government' in Delhi. He also emphasized the BJP's commitment to women's welfare, proposing a monthly benefit of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi. Chaudhary urged voters to support BJP by casting their votes during the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)