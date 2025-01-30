Left Menu

Samrat Chaudhary Campaigns for Delhi Transformation

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary campaigned for BJP in Delhi's Malviya Nagar and Sangam Vihar, urging a transition to BJP governance for development, highlighting past progress in Bihar under BJP-JDU alliance, and promising initiatives like Rs 2,500 monthly for women if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:45 IST
Samrat Chaudhary Campaigns for Delhi Transformation
Samrat Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took to the campaign trail on Thursday, delivering speeches at public meetings in Malviya Nagar and Sangam Vihar Assembly constituencies. His visit comes just days ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls, where his mission was clear: rally support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is fielding Chandan Kumar Chaudhary and Satish Upadhyay as candidates from Sangam Vihar and Malviya Nagar, respectively. Chaudhary took the opportunity to criticize the decade-long governance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the region, advocating instead for a BJP-led administration that promises transformative development for the national capital.

Highlighting Bihar's development under the BJP-JDU alliance, Chaudhary stressed the need for a 'double-engine government' in Delhi. He also emphasized the BJP's commitment to women's welfare, proposing a monthly benefit of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi. Chaudhary urged voters to support BJP by casting their votes during the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025