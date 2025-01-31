Merkel's Rebuke: A Controversial Alliance Sparks Political Discord in Germany

Angela Merkel has publicly criticized Friedrich Merz, her successor leading Germany's conservatives, for enlisting far-right support to pass a contentious immigration bill. This strategy has drawn severe criticism and sparked protests, underscoring a divisive political issue.

Criticism has been especially sharp from Holocaust survivor Albrecht Weinberg, who returned his Federal Order of Merit medal in protest, and Michel Friedman, a former CDU member. Berlin's mayor also signaled dissatisfaction, emphasizing the need for clear stances against far-right alliances.

Merz defends the bill as essential; however, Merkel warns against breaching political taboos and calls for democratic parties to unite to curb extremism-related violence. The political maneuvering has intensified scrutiny on asylum policy amid an election campaign marked by security concerns over the AfD's rising influence.

