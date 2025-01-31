Escalating Tensions: The Congo Crisis Unfolds
The United Nations highlights concerns over advancing M23 rebels backed by Rwanda towards the Congolese cities of Bukavu and Goma, risking another major regional conflict. Amid escalating tensions and international backlash, the humanitarian crisis worsens with thousands displaced and vital resources looted.
The United Nations has voiced alarm over the movement of M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, advancing towards the Congolese cities of Bukavu and Goma. These actions mark the most significant conflict escalation since 2012, with potential to reignite a major regional war.
The absence of U.N. peacekeeping forces in the region raises humanitarian and security risks as the conflict intensifies. Cooperation from Burundi's military, traditionally at odds with Rwanda, escalates the possibility of a broader conflict. International pressure including aid threats from the UK and Germany seems ineffective in curbing the violence on the ground.
On-the-ground reports describe M23 fighters presenting themselves as new administrators in Goma, amidst reports of thousands wounded and forced displacements. Efforts for diplomatic resolution saw minimal progress, with the leaders of Congo and Rwanda exchanging accusations of fostering violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Volker Türk Calls for Continued Ceasefire, and Justice for Violations as Gaza Faces Urgent Humanitarian Crisis
UNHCR Sounds Alarm on Escalating Violence in Eastern DRC: Over 237,000 Displaced in 2025 Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis
Parachinar Under Siege: Unrest and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold
UN Seeks $910 Million for Nigeria's Humanitarian Crisis
M23 Rebels Capture Minova: Strategic Threat to Goma