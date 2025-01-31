Left Menu

Trump Blames Diversity for Aviation Disaster

In a White House briefing, President Trump blamed diversity hiring for a Reagan National Airport crash, without providing evidence. He criticized Democrats, including Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. With the cause still unknown, authorities are investigating. Trump called for fast confirmations of nominees and assured flight safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:59 IST
Trump Blames Diversity for Aviation Disaster
Crash

In a recent White House briefing, President Donald Trump began with a moment of silence for the victims of the Reagan National Airport crash. However, he quickly shifted focus to criticize diversity hiring, alleging without evidence that it contributed to the crash.

Trump leveled accusations at various parties, including the helicopter's pilot, air traffic control, Joe Biden, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The cause of the crash between an American Airlines plane and a US Army helicopter remains under investigation.

Despite lacking evidence, Trump insisted that diversity efforts could impact aviation safety, advocating for faster confirmations of his nominees and assuring Americans of flight safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025