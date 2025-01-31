Trump Blames Diversity for Aviation Disaster

In a recent White House briefing, President Donald Trump began with a moment of silence for the victims of the Reagan National Airport crash. However, he quickly shifted focus to criticize diversity hiring, alleging without evidence that it contributed to the crash.

Trump leveled accusations at various parties, including the helicopter's pilot, air traffic control, Joe Biden, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The cause of the crash between an American Airlines plane and a US Army helicopter remains under investigation.

Despite lacking evidence, Trump insisted that diversity efforts could impact aviation safety, advocating for faster confirmations of his nominees and assuring Americans of flight safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)