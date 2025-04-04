Delhi Airport to Revolutionize Security with Full Body Scanners

Delhi airport is set to revolutionize passenger security checks by trialing full body scanners starting in May, according to a recent announcement by operator DIAL. Four advanced machines, equipped with millimeter-wave technology, have been installed at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. These scanners promise to expedite screening processes while ensuring safety and privacy.

Unlike conventional X-ray machines, the new scanners operate without emitting harmful radiation, a notable benefit for all passengers, especially pregnant women and individuals with medical implants. The devices generate a standardized 2D image on a preset human avatar, eliminating concerns over personal image storage.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will collaborate with DIAL to assess the trial data, aiming to create a Standard Operating Procedure for broader implementation. Already in use at major airports in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, these scanners promise rapid, secure, and efficient processing of up to 1,200 passengers per hour at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)