Cornyn Backs Gabbard Amid Controversy for Top Intel Role

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn revealed on Thursday that he plans to support Tulsi Gabbard's nomination as the Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard, formerly a Democratic U.S. House member, faced criticism over her past defense of Edward Snowden and comments at a confirmation hearing seen as supportive of Russia.

Senator Cornyn stated, 'Having won the election decisively, I believe President Trump has earned the right to appoint his own cabinet, absent extraordinary circumstances,' as his reason to back Gabbard.

(With inputs from agencies.)