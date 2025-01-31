Tensions Escalate Over EC Raid at Punjab CM's Residence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to cooperate with the Election Commission after a team attempted a search at Mann's official Delhi residence, Kapurthala House. Sarma emphasized the independence of the EC and suggested Mann address any grievances through formal complaints.

The EC's search, triggered by a complaint of alleged cash distribution filed via the cVIGIL app, drew backlash as Mann claimed defamation by the Delhi Police and the BJP. The New Delhi district Election Commission clarified that the search was hindered by security barriers at Kapurthala House, preventing entry.

Mann accused BJP of influencing Delhi Police actions and challenged raids on BJP leaders' residences, spotlighting perceived bias. Opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav further accused BJP of underhanded tactics as poll tensions rise, accusing the party of distributing cash and gifts ahead of crucial assembly polls.

