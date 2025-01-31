Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over EC Raid at Punjab CM's Residence

Assam's CM criticizes Punjab's CM for resisting an Election Commission raid on his residence following cash distribution allegations. The EC defends its actions amid accusations of bias favoring BJP. AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, accuse BJP of corruption and misconduct, escalating political tensions ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:52 IST
Tensions Escalate Over EC Raid at Punjab CM's Residence
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to cooperate with the Election Commission after a team attempted a search at Mann's official Delhi residence, Kapurthala House. Sarma emphasized the independence of the EC and suggested Mann address any grievances through formal complaints.

The EC's search, triggered by a complaint of alleged cash distribution filed via the cVIGIL app, drew backlash as Mann claimed defamation by the Delhi Police and the BJP. The New Delhi district Election Commission clarified that the search was hindered by security barriers at Kapurthala House, preventing entry.

Mann accused BJP of influencing Delhi Police actions and challenged raids on BJP leaders' residences, spotlighting perceived bias. Opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav further accused BJP of underhanded tactics as poll tensions rise, accusing the party of distributing cash and gifts ahead of crucial assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025