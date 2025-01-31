Fadnavis Criticizes Kejriwal Over Yamuna Pollution Ahead of Delhi Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, accusing the Delhi Chief Minister of failing to deliver on promises ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in Balbir Nagar, Fadnavis targeted Kejriwal for not cleaning the Yamuna River as pledged, and called on him to "take a dip" in its polluted waters alongside his cabinet. 'This is what the people of Delhi are saying to you,' Fadnavis charged.

The Maharashtra CM, campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh, asserted that Delhi's electorate is set to favor BJP, expecting women voters to lead the change. He accused Kejriwal of betraying social activist Anna Hazare and characterized the AAP leader as dishonest.

As the battle for Delhi intensifies, major parties AAP, BJP, and Congress are cloaked in allegations. Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5, with results declared on February 8. The once-dominant Congress has struggled in recent elections, while AAP secured a stronghold with 62 seats out of 70 in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)