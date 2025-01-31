Fadnavis Accuses Kejriwal of Election Lies and Corruption
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of deceit and involvement in major scams. He expressed confidence in BJP's victory over AAP in the upcoming Delhi elections, urging women voters to bring change by supporting the BJP against Kejriwal's government.
In a sharp critique ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal of running a campaign based on falsehoods and corruption. Addressing a public rally in Balbir Nagar, Fadnavis accused Kejriwal of betraying his initial anti-corruption stance.
Fadnavis used a humorous anecdote to illustrate his point, suggesting that Kejriwal's election speeches triggered celestial alerts for dishonesty. He expressed his belief that the people of Delhi, particularly women, are poised to support the BJP in replacing the current AAP government.
The campaign rhetoric highlights the escalating political tensions as Delhi prepares for assembly elections. Voting is set for February 5, with results expected on February 8. While AAP dominated the last elections, winning 62 seats, the BJP remains hopeful to bring change under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
