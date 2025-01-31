Left Menu

Kejriwal Faces Off with Election Commission Over Yamuna 'Poison' Remark

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, met with the Election Commission to respond to notices regarding his 'poison mixed' in Yamuna water remark. He accused the EC of targeting AAP and called it a political conspiracy. Kejriwal highlighted a drop in ammonia levels in Yamuna water and denounced EC's action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:27 IST
Kejriwal Faces Off with Election Commission Over Yamuna 'Poison' Remark
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Election Commission's office to address a notice concerning his controversial remarks about 'poison mixed' in Yamuna water.

Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal argued that the Election Commission was unjustly targeting the AAP for raising awareness about water pollution issues during the election period.

Kejriwal attributed the ammonia level reduction in the Yamuna from 7 ppm to 2.1 ppm as a result of the AAP's interventions. Despite not scheduling an appointment, he urged the Commission to acknowledge the political context rather than issuing notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025