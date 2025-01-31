Kejriwal Faces Off with Election Commission Over Yamuna 'Poison' Remark
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo, met with the Election Commission to respond to notices regarding his 'poison mixed' in Yamuna water remark. He accused the EC of targeting AAP and called it a political conspiracy. Kejriwal highlighted a drop in ammonia levels in Yamuna water and denounced EC's action.
On Friday, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Election Commission's office to address a notice concerning his controversial remarks about 'poison mixed' in Yamuna water.
Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal argued that the Election Commission was unjustly targeting the AAP for raising awareness about water pollution issues during the election period.
Kejriwal attributed the ammonia level reduction in the Yamuna from 7 ppm to 2.1 ppm as a result of the AAP's interventions. Despite not scheduling an appointment, he urged the Commission to acknowledge the political context rather than issuing notices.
