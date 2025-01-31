From Captivity to Recovery: Ilana Gritzewsky's Journey After Gaza

Ilana Gritzewsky once dreamed of freedom while held captive in Gaza. After her release, she faces a new struggle—recovery. The 31-year-old was among those recently freed in line with a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. But reentry into her old life is proving far from seamless.

The release of hostages continues under the ceasefire deal, but for Gritzewsky, the journey is just beginning. Despite her freedom, she is plagued by health issues stemming from her captivity, including prediabetes, broken bones, and hearing loss. Meanwhile, she selflessly advocates for her boyfriend, who remains captive.

Experts agree the road to recovery is complex. Israeli psychiatrist Ofrit Shapira emphasizes the importance of restoring autonomy to the freed hostages, allowing them to make choices they once controlled. As hostages begin to adjust, many find their past confinement continues to haunt them.

(With inputs from agencies.)