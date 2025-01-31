Left Menu

From Captivity to Recovery: Ilana Gritzewsky's Journey After Gaza

Ilana Gritzewsky, once a captive in Gaza, shares her challenging journey to recovery after being released. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has initiated the release of hostages. Gritzewsky struggles with health issues and trauma, while advocating for her boyfriend's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:55 IST
From Captivity to Recovery: Ilana Gritzewsky's Journey After Gaza

Ilana Gritzewsky once dreamed of freedom while held captive in Gaza. After her release, she faces a new struggle—recovery. The 31-year-old was among those recently freed in line with a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. But reentry into her old life is proving far from seamless.

The release of hostages continues under the ceasefire deal, but for Gritzewsky, the journey is just beginning. Despite her freedom, she is plagued by health issues stemming from her captivity, including prediabetes, broken bones, and hearing loss. Meanwhile, she selflessly advocates for her boyfriend, who remains captive.

Experts agree the road to recovery is complex. Israeli psychiatrist Ofrit Shapira emphasizes the importance of restoring autonomy to the freed hostages, allowing them to make choices they once controlled. As hostages begin to adjust, many find their past confinement continues to haunt them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025