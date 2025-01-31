Maharashtra Minister Faces Scrutiny Amid Sarpanch Murder Case

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde is facing intensified criticism following the high-profile murder of a sarpanch in Beed district. He claims that calls for his resignation are a political maneuver rather than a pursuit of justice for the murdered village head's family.

The controversy arose after Namdev Shastri, a spiritual leader of Munde's community, publicly defended the NCP leader, stating Munde is not involved in extortion activities. This comes amidst opposition parties demanding his resignation after his aide, Walmik Karad, was implicated in an extortion case linked to the murder.

Authorities have arrested several individuals, including Karad, who is now in custody, as the investigation into the sarpanch's murder continues. Munde maintains innocence, urging for the crime's culprits to be punished, and questions the politicization that has persisted for over 50 days since the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)