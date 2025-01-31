Modi's Vision: Empowering the Poor and Middle Class in Upcoming Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a pre-Budget session, hinted at new initiatives aimed at the poor, middle class, and women, underscoring his government's focus on equity and prosperity.

During the session, Modi invoked Lakshmi, the symbol of wealth, stressing the need for blessings for the economically challenged groups.

With a commitment to women's rights transcending religious lines, the session anticipated pivotal legislation. President Murmu reiterated the government's dedication to rapid policy implementation favoring the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)