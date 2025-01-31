Modi's Vision: Empowering the Poor and Middle Class in Upcoming Budget
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested upcoming initiatives for the poor, middle class, and women as he outlined his government's goals ahead of the Union Budget. Emphasizing women's rights and welfare, Modi highlighted significant decisions to be made during the Budget Session. President Murmu echoed similar priorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a pre-Budget session, hinted at new initiatives aimed at the poor, middle class, and women, underscoring his government's focus on equity and prosperity.
During the session, Modi invoked Lakshmi, the symbol of wealth, stressing the need for blessings for the economically challenged groups.
With a commitment to women's rights transcending religious lines, the session anticipated pivotal legislation. President Murmu reiterated the government's dedication to rapid policy implementation favoring the underprivileged.
