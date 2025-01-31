Left Menu

Modi's Vision: Empowering the Poor and Middle Class in Upcoming Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested upcoming initiatives for the poor, middle class, and women as he outlined his government's goals ahead of the Union Budget. Emphasizing women's rights and welfare, Modi highlighted significant decisions to be made during the Budget Session. President Murmu echoed similar priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:44 IST
Modi's Vision: Empowering the Poor and Middle Class in Upcoming Budget
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a pre-Budget session, hinted at new initiatives aimed at the poor, middle class, and women, underscoring his government's focus on equity and prosperity.

During the session, Modi invoked Lakshmi, the symbol of wealth, stressing the need for blessings for the economically challenged groups.

With a commitment to women's rights transcending religious lines, the session anticipated pivotal legislation. President Murmu reiterated the government's dedication to rapid policy implementation favoring the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025