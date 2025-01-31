Prime Minister Modi Praises President Murmu's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended President Droupadi Murmu's address during the joint session of Parliament, describing it as a comprehensive roadmap for building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Modi noted that the President's speech captured India's visionary goals in areas such as youth opportunities, economic reforms, and infrastructural and renewable energy development. The address also highlighted the nation's achievements over the past decade and future aspirations.

In her address, President Murmu outlined the government's persistent efforts to revive the economy from 'policy paralysis' amid global challenges, including the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)