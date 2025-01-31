Left Menu

Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Tariff Threat Amid BRICS Currency Speculation

The Kremlin addressed U.S. President Trump's threats to impose tariffs on BRICS nations if they create their own currency, which he claims could replace the U.S. dollar. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that BRICS is not planning a new currency but is focusing on joint investment platforms instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:28 IST
The Kremlin reacted on Friday to a renewed threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to slap tariffs on the BRICS countries should they launch their own currency. However, Russian officials stated that no such currency plans exist.

President Trump had reiterated his 100% tariff threat to the BRICS nations, warning them against replacing the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency. This echoes a previous threat issued weeks after his election victory in November.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that BRICS, which includes Russia, is only discussing joint investment platforms rather than a new currency. He suggested U.S. experts should update Trump on the actual BRICS agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

