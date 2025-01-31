Germany's Pivotal Immigration Debate: Historic Far-Right Influence in Parliament

Germany's parliament is on the brink of a historic moment as it considers an immigration bill supported by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The legislation, if passed, would mark the first time a law gains approval from far-right support in post-war Germany.

Political tensions are high as conservative leader Friedrich Merz advocates for tightening migration controls, citing recent violent incidents involving immigrants. Despite his position leading in polls, the bill faces staunch opposition from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens.

As the debate unfolds, Merz insists that the proposal is not about political maneuvering but about the country's safety. He warns that blocking the bill could inadvertently bolster far-right influence, further complicating Germany's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)