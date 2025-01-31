Left Menu

President Murmu's Visionary Address Sparks Varied Reactions in Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament was lauded for its visionary outlook, highlighting significant strides made by India under PM Modi's leadership. Praise came from treasury benches, while Sonia Gandhi's controversial remarks stirred debate. The speech outlined future policy directions that aim to sustain India's development momentum.

President Droupadi Murmu delivered a noteworthy address to a joint session of Parliament on Friday, marking the outset of the Budget session. Her speech received commendations from various quarters, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who asserted that it laid out the foundational ideas guiding India's future policies.

Minister Paswan highlighted India's significant achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He noted that efforts to bridge the socioeconomic gap were vigorously mentioned in Murmu's address, which he believes encapsulates the nation's strides and plans for the years ahead.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary echoed these sentiments, describing Murmu's speech as both visionary and progressive. Chaudhary emphasized government initiatives toward youth empowerment and education, while remarking on international enthusiasm for India, particularly its Artificial Intelligence mission. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also praised the stability and growth experienced in the last decade, citing benefits accrued to various societal segments under Modi's leadership.

Surya noted the significance of political stability and the importance placed by the Prime Minister on youth involvement in politics, thereby fostering hope among young MPs. Despite the accolades, Sonia Gandhi's remarks about the President's demeanor during the address sparked controversy, bringing a divergent tone to the day's proceedings.

Elsewhere, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey ahead of the upcoming Union Budget presentation. The day's events highlighted a mix of anticipation for India's economic future and political discourse following the presidential address.

