BJP's Massive Election Expenditure Unveiled

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reported an expenditure of Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per its submission to the Election Commission. A substantial portion, Rs 884.45 crore, was utilized for general party propaganda, and Rs 853.23 crore was dedicated to candidate expenses.

Media advertisements accounted for Rs 611.50 crore, spanning print, electronic media, SMS campaigns, and online promotions. The party also disbursed Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials, including posters and banners. Expenditure for public events like rallies reached Rs 19.84 crore.

Campaign travel costs were significant, with Rs 168.92 crore going to star campaigners and Rs 2.53 crore on other party leaders. The BJP's strategy of heavy investment in mass outreach paid off as it won a third consecutive term. Gross receipts during the elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha were notably high.

(With inputs from agencies.)