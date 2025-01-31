Left Menu

BJP's Massive Election Expenditure Unveiled

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allocated Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was spent on party propaganda, candidate expenses, media advertisements, and campaign travel. BJP's strategy included significant spending on mass outreach, securing a third consecutive term in the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:00 IST
BJP's Massive Election Expenditure Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reported an expenditure of Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per its submission to the Election Commission. A substantial portion, Rs 884.45 crore, was utilized for general party propaganda, and Rs 853.23 crore was dedicated to candidate expenses.

Media advertisements accounted for Rs 611.50 crore, spanning print, electronic media, SMS campaigns, and online promotions. The party also disbursed Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials, including posters and banners. Expenditure for public events like rallies reached Rs 19.84 crore.

Campaign travel costs were significant, with Rs 168.92 crore going to star campaigners and Rs 2.53 crore on other party leaders. The BJP's strategy of heavy investment in mass outreach paid off as it won a third consecutive term. Gross receipts during the elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha were notably high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025