Greenland Not for Sale: Denmark's Firm Stance Amid U.S. Interest

Denmark has unequivocally stated that Greenland is not for sale, following remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed President Trump's interest in acquiring the island.

While Trump has not dismissed using military or economic strategies to bring Greenland under U.S. control, Denmark and Greenland insist on the island's autonomy and self-determination.

Debates around Arctic interests continue, with talks about securing strategic shipping lanes, though Denmark stresses collaboration over coercion, aligning U.S. interests with the Kingdom of Denmark's outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)