Uttarakhand CM Highlights Modi's Impact on Infrastructure Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for propelling infrastructure projects worth Rs 68,000 crore forward. Speaking at a rally in Moti Nagar, Dhami emphasized that roads, expressways, and transit corridors are being implemented and strengthened.

Highlighting the extensive work undertaken, Dhami explained how these projects encompass railway, airport, and crucial infrastructure developments. He remarked on India's rapid growth and the astonishment it has caused globally under Modi's governance.

Locally, Dhami mentioned the construction of a flyover in Zakhira, improving traffic flow. The regularization of 1,731 colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme has also begun. Dhami expressed his distress over the Yamuna River's condition, emphasizing its importance to Delhi's populace.

