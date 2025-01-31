Left Menu

Congress Critiques President Murmu's Political Speech

The Congress criticized President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address as overly political and lacking acknowledgment of citizens' daily struggles. Murmu emphasized government successes amidst global challenges. Congress leaders expressed concerns over unemployment and economic issues omitted from the speech, calling for more authentic representation of the nation's situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:43 IST
Congress Critiques President Murmu's Political Speech
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

In a sharp critique, the Congress has termed President Droupadi Murmu's address to both houses of Parliament as a 'clear-cut political speech' that failed to acknowledge the daily struggles of ordinary citizens. The president reiterated the government's determination to revitalize the economy amidst global challenges, such as COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions.

During the joint sitting of Parliament marking the start of the Budget session, Murmu highlighted the BJP-led government's accelerated pace of work compared to previous administrations, citing specific reforms like decisions on Waqf boards and 'One Nation, One Election'.

Reacting to the address, Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, expressed disappointment, pointing out the absence of discussions on pressing issues like unemployment and economic hardships. They argued that the speech was a mere reiteration of supposed government achievements, lacking genuine acknowledgment of citizens' challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025