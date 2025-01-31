Congress Critiques President Murmu's Political Speech

In a sharp critique, the Congress has termed President Droupadi Murmu's address to both houses of Parliament as a 'clear-cut political speech' that failed to acknowledge the daily struggles of ordinary citizens. The president reiterated the government's determination to revitalize the economy amidst global challenges, such as COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions.

During the joint sitting of Parliament marking the start of the Budget session, Murmu highlighted the BJP-led government's accelerated pace of work compared to previous administrations, citing specific reforms like decisions on Waqf boards and 'One Nation, One Election'.

Reacting to the address, Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, expressed disappointment, pointing out the absence of discussions on pressing issues like unemployment and economic hardships. They argued that the speech was a mere reiteration of supposed government achievements, lacking genuine acknowledgment of citizens' challenges.

