Media Twist: Sonia Gandhi's Remarks on President Murmu
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clarified Sonia Gandhi's remarks about President Droupadi Murmu, stating they were twisted by media, emphasizing her mother's respect for the President. She criticized the BJP's demand for an apology, suggesting they owe an apology for damaging the country.
In a recent controversy over Sonia Gandhi's remarks regarding President Droupadi Murmu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stepped forward to clarify the situation. She asserted that her mother's comments have been misconstrued by media outlets, unfairly depicting them as disrespectful.
Priyanka emphasized that Sonia Gandhi, with her longstanding respect for the President, was merely making a light-hearted remark without any intention of disrespect. In response to BJP's demands for an apology, Priyanka called for the party to first acknowledge its own alleged missteps that have 'ruined the country.'
This incident surfaced after Sonia Gandhi was reported commenting on President Murmu's fatigue post-speech, leading to widespread political backlash. The Congress entourage, including Priyanka, have defended Sonia Gandhi, contesting the perceived media twist and calling for fairness.
