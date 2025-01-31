Political Turmoil in Germany: Coalition Complexities Amid Far-Right Collaboration

Mainstream political parties in Germany are grappling with increased instability as election frontrunner Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc collaborates with the far-right AfD. The controversial alliance, which breaks a long-standing taboo, is set to complicate forthcoming coalition negotiations, heightening the country's political crisis.

This unexpected partnership has outraged Germany's Social Democrats and Greens, crucial for any coalition with Merz's party if victorious in the upcoming elections. Political analysts warn that such a coalition is unlikely to be harmonious and could strain Germany's economic recovery efforts amid European negotiations.

With the far-right AfD gaining traction in opinion polls, political stability remains in jeopardy. The emerging multiparty landscape challenges traditional coalition dynamics, with mainstream parties reluctant to form alliances with the AfD, which remains under security scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)