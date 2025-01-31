Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Germany: Coalition Complexities Amid Far-Right Collaboration

Mainstream German parties face a political crisis after Friedrich Merz's conservative party collaborates with the far-right AfD, sparking turmoil ahead of February's elections. This alliance breaches a historical taboo, complicating coalition talks and potentially aiding the AfD amidst political instability and economic challenges in Europe's largest economy.

Updated: 31-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:53 IST
Mainstream political parties in Germany are grappling with increased instability as election frontrunner Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc collaborates with the far-right AfD. The controversial alliance, which breaks a long-standing taboo, is set to complicate forthcoming coalition negotiations, heightening the country's political crisis.

This unexpected partnership has outraged Germany's Social Democrats and Greens, crucial for any coalition with Merz's party if victorious in the upcoming elections. Political analysts warn that such a coalition is unlikely to be harmonious and could strain Germany's economic recovery efforts amid European negotiations.

With the far-right AfD gaining traction in opinion polls, political stability remains in jeopardy. The emerging multiparty landscape challenges traditional coalition dynamics, with mainstream parties reluctant to form alliances with the AfD, which remains under security scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

