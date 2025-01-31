Left Menu

Rashtrapati Bhavan Counters Sonia Gandhi's Remarks as 'Unacceptable'

Rashtrapati Bhavan has responded strongly to Sonia Gandhi's comments about President Droupadi Murmu, deeming them 'unacceptable'. The President's office clarified that Murmu was not tired and emphasized her commitment to advocating for marginalized communities. The BJP has called for an apology from Congress for the remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:12 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ DDNews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has issued a sharp rebuttal to comments made by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Without directly naming Gandhi, the office described the remarks as 'unacceptable' and damaging to the dignity of the Presidency.

The statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan clarified that President Murmu was not tired during her recent address to Parliament. It emphasized the President's dedication to advocating for marginalized communities, asserting that such efforts can never be exhausting.

President Murmu, during her address, highlighted India's commitment to becoming a developed nation with an inclusive approach, mentioning strides in self-reliance in defense and connectivity projects like the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Kiren Rijiju, have condemned Gandhi's remarks and demanded an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

